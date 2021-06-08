Vietnam’s new Covid-19 wave crosses 6,000

The Health Ministry announced 53 more local Covid-19 cases Tuesday evening, raising the infection count of Vietnam’s fourth community wave to over 6,004.

The new patients were recorded in HCMC, Hanoi, northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh and central province of Ha Tinh.

In Bac Giang, 21 cases are associated with clusters at local industrial parks while 15 cases in its neighbor Bac Ninh are also linked to a cluster at an industrial park.

HCMC recorded 14 cases. Of them, 10 are related to a cluster that emerged from a Christian congregation based in Go Vap District on May 26, and three have had contact with previously confirmed Covid patients. For the remaining one, health authorities are still looking into the source of transmission.

In Hanoi, two patients are those that have come into contact with Covid-19 patients.

The case in Ha Tinh is a 57-year-old man whose source of transmission is still unknown.

Vietnam recoreded a total of 171 local cases on Tuesday.

Since the new wave of Covid-19 emerged on April 27, the nation has recorded infections in 39 cities and provinces of its 63 localities.

Neighboring provinces Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, home to major foreign manufacturing plants, continue to have the largest number of infections, 3,309 and 1,147. They are followed by HCMC with 461 and Hanoi with 441, including 95 at a hospital under lockdown.

So far, Vietnam has registered 9,158 cases and 7,573 are locally-transmitted.

Of the patients, 3,549 have recovered and 55 have died, including 20 in the new wave.

