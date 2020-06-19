Home » Vietnam’s National Assembly approves a 30 percent corporate income tax cut for 2020

Vietnam’s National Assembly approves a 30 percent corporate income tax cut for 2020

by Neoma Simpson

Vietnam’s National Assembly has agreed to a corporate income tax reduction of 6 percentage points for most businesses to help them deal with Covid-19 impacts.

On Friday an overwhelming majority of National Assembly members voted in favor of a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to reduce the tax from 20 percent to 14 percent.

Businesses with annual revenues of VND200 billion ($8.6 million) or less this year and fewer than 200 employees will be eligible for the tax break.

Related stories:

The criteria were widened from an earlier proposal of VND50 billion ($2.1 million) in revenues and less than 100 workers, with lawmakers saying more businesses should be offered the tax break.

This means medium, small and micro businesses, which account for 97 percent of the total number, will benefit.

The government’s tax revenues will reduce by VND23 trillion ($987 million).

A survey by the Ministry of Planning and Investment of 130,000 businesses found that their first quarter revenues fell by 25 percent year-on-year as a result of the pandemic.

In the first five months 26,000 companies suspended operations, a 36 percent increase year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Reporting by Dat Nguyen @ VNExpress

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail
Neoma Simpson

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Flash floods kill marathon runner during Dalat Ultra...

Vietnamese kidney dealer arrested in Hanoi

160 foreign experts tested negative for Covid-19 in...

Vietnam, Japan agree to partially lift travel bans...

Vietnam confirms seven more imported cases of COVID-19,...

Video: A man kicking 6-year-old boy in his...