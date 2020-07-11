Vietnam’s most serious COVID-19 patient, the British pilot Stephen Cameron is heading home

The pilot labelled Vietnam’s most critical ill COVID-19 patient has been discharged from hospital after 115 days of treatment and is heading home to Scotland.

But as he said goodbyes to staff at the Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City on Saturday morning, Stephen Cameron said as soon as he is well enough, he is coming straight back to Vietnam.

Cameron, 43, tested positive for coronavirus in March, but began to suffer serious complications with his lungs.

At one stage, he went into a coma and had to be put on a life support machine to help him breath.

But after round-the-clock care, he has made a full recovery and now been deemed fit enough to fly home.

The pilot is given a virus-free certificate on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photos

Speaking as he left the medical facility in HCM City, he said: “I’ve said many things before. I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Vietnamese people and the dedication and professionalism of the doctors and nurses both here at the Chợ Rẫy and the tropical disease hospitals.

“The odds say that I shouldn’t be here so I can only thank everybody here for doing what they have done. I go home with a happy heart because I’m going home, but with a sad one because I’m leaving so many people here that I’ve made friends with, so thank you again.”

Cameron was then asked was he planning to come back to Việt Nam in the future to which he replied: “Yes, 100 per cent. As soon as I get fit, I’m coming back.”

He then joked: “I’m still a pilot, my licence has lapsed, that’s all.”

He will be accompanied on his flights from HCM City to Hà Nội and then to the UK by doctors.

He is expected to arrive back in Scotland on Sunday.

The pilot with doctors and representatives from British Consular General in HCM City.

Dr Rafi Kot, general director of Family Medical Practice which provides healthcare services to the pilot, said special measures must be put in place to transport the patient by air.

“We have prepared a plan with seven phases to transport the pilot from Chợ Rẫy Hospital to the UK. A doctor and a nurse of Family Medical Practice will escort him,” he said.

Ian Gibbons, British Consul General to HCM City, expressed his gratitude to doctors of Chợ Rẫy Hospital and HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for their efforts in saving the pilot’s lives.

He thanked Vietnamese Government, Ministry of Health and healthcare workers nationwide for successful treatment of not only the Scottish pilot but also other British patients as well as offering safe quarantine for UK nationals.

This story was originally posted on Vietnam News

