Vietnam’s most favorite destination of inward foreign direct investment revealed

According to a report on foreign investment by the Foreign Investment Agency – Ministry of Planning and Investment, foreign investors have invested in 50 provinces and cities across the country in the first 5 months of 2023.

The report on foreign investment by the Foreign Investment Agency – Ministry of Planning and Investment states that in the first 5 months of 2023, the total newly registered, adjusted, and contributed capital for buying shares and capital contribution (GVMCP) by foreign investors reached nearly $10.86 billion, equivalent to 92.7% compared to the same period. The realized capital of foreign investment projects is estimated at around $7.65 billion, a decrease of 0.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

In terms of provinces and cities receiving investment, the report states that foreign investors have invested in 50 provinces and cities across the country in the first 5 months of 2023. Among them, three localities have attracted investment exceeding $1 billion, including Hanoi, Bac Giang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Specifically, Hanoi leads the country in attracting FDI in the first 5 months of 2023, with a total registered investment capital of nearly $1.87 billion, accounting for nearly 17.2% of the total registered investment capital and nearly 2.7 times higher than the same period in 2021. During this period, Hanoi has granted new investment certificates to 146 projects, with a total newly registered capital of $48.3 million; approved capital adjustment for 71 projects, with a registered adjusted capital of nearly $200 million; and approved 144 cases of capital contribution and share purchases, with a value of over $1.6 billion.

After Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in the country with a registered investment capital of over $1.14 billion, accounting for over 10.5% of the total investment capital in the country. Among them, the city has granted new investment certificates to 374 projects, with a total newly registered capital of $199.83 million; approved capital adjustment for 121 projects, with a registered adjusted capital of over $403 million; and approved 836 cases of capital contribution and share purchases, with a value of over $511 million.

The third locality with FDI capital exceeding $1 billion since the beginning of the year until May 2023 is Bac Giang. Accordingly, in the first 5 months of 2023, the total registered investment capital in Bac Giang reached over $1 billion, accounting for over 9.4% of the total investment capital in the country, nearly 2.4 times higher than the same period. Among them, the province has granted new investment certificates to 22 projects, with a total newly registered capital of $953.65 million; approved capital adjustment for 11 projects, with a registered adjusted capital of $52.14 million; and approved 836 cases of capital contribution and share purchases, with a value of over $540 million.

In addition to the above-mentioned three localities, several other localities have also attracted a large amount of foreign direct investment in the first 5 months of the year, such as Binh Duong ($909 million), Dong Nai province ($678.77 million), Bac Ninh city ($750 million), Hai Phong city ($552 million),…

In terms of the number of projects, Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in terms of new projects (38.9%), project adjustments (24.9%), and capital contribution and share purchases (65.4%).

As of May 20, 2023, the whole country has 37,238 projects still in force with a total registered capital of nearly $447.67 billion. The accumulated realized capital of foreign direct investment projects is estimated at nearly $281.65 billion, equivalent to nearly 62.9% of the total registered investment capital still in force.

According to the geographical distribution, foreign investors have been present in all 63 provinces and cities across the country, with Ho Chi Minh City leading in attracting foreign direct investment with over $56.7 billion (accounting for 12.7% of total investment capital). It is followed by Binh Duong with nearly $40 billion (accounting for over 8.9% of total investment capital). Hanoi ranks third with over $39.2 billion (accounting for nearly 8.8% of total investment capital).

Next are Dong Nai (1,840 ongoing projects), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (537 projects), Hai Phong (1,018 projects), and Bac Ninh (1,908 projects), with accumulated investment capital of $35.6 billion, $33.3 billion, $25.8 billion, and $23.9 billion respectively.