Vietnam’s Language Requirement for Foreigners Applying for Citizenship: What You Need to Know

According to Clause 1, Article 19 of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality 2008, foreign citizens and stateless persons who are permanently residing in Vietnam and apply for Vietnamese citizenship may be granted it if they fully meet the following conditions:

Having full civil capacity as prescribed by Vietnamese law; Complying with the Constitution and laws of Vietnam; respecting the traditions, customs, and practices of the Vietnamese nation; Knowing enough Vietnamese to integrate into the Vietnamese community; Having permanently resided in Vietnam for five years or more up to the time of applying for Vietnamese citizenship; Capable of ensuring life in Vietnam.

However, an applicant for Vietnamese nationality may be naturalized in Vietnam without having to satisfy the conditions specified at Points 3, 4, and 5, Clause 1 of this Article, if falling into one of the following cases:

Being the wife, husband, natural father, mother, or natural child of a Vietnamese citizen; Having special merits for contributing to the cause of construction and defense of the Vietnamese Fatherland; It is beneficial to the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Those who acquire Vietnamese nationality must renounce their foreign nationality, except for those specified in Clause 2 of this Article, in special cases if permitted by the State President. Additionally, the person applying for Vietnamese nationality must have a Vietnamese name chosen by the applicant for naturalization in Vietnam and clearly stated in the Decision for naturalization in Vietnam.

A person who applies for naturalization in Vietnam may not acquire Vietnamese nationality if it is detrimental to Vietnam’s national interests. The Government is responsible for specifying the conditions for obtaining Vietnamese nationality.

Therefore, foreigners who know enough Vietnamese to integrate into the Vietnamese community will be eligible for Vietnamese citizenship, along with fulfilling the other conditions listed above.