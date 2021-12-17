Vietnam’s internet connection to the world has been disrupted again

From December 13, the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) international undersea cable network, which connects Vietnam to Hong Kong had problems again.

This is one of five main cable systems connecting the Internet from Vietnam to the world, a representative of an Internet service provider (ISP) said on December 16.

“Currently, reason of the incident has not been determined, but it has a relatively large impact on Internet connections from Vietnam to the world”, the ISP representative said.

Vietnam’s undersea internet cables break around 10 times a year on average, making the nation’s international infrastructure support for internet connections among the weakest in the region.

Each of the 10 or so breakages last for about a month had severely negative impacted international Internet connection speed for users in Vietnam.

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international Internet traffic. The cable runs more than 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), connecting Southeast Asia with the U.S., passing through Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Speaking at Vietnam Internet Day 2021, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long underlined the need to expand the Internet connection across the country as well as in the region and the world, especially through the development of optical cable system under the sea to become a connection centre of the region.

We will continue to update information on the progress of repair and troubleshooting on 2 submarine cable systems AAG and APG.

