Vietnam’s Independent Resort Inks Deal To Bolster Online Room Sales Post-Pandemic

As the hotel industry strives to crawl out of the devastation wreaked by the global pandemic, an independent resort has signed up with South East Asia’s largest privately owned independent hotel management company to tap into its online distribution system.

Alma Resort on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula has joined forces with Archipelago International to deploy its “Powered by Archipelago” system that incorporates a suite of services, from booking engines to yield inventory, designed to dramatically increase online revenue.

The Powered by Archipelago distribution system harnesses a host of tools and systems to build awareness about hotels and generate online room sales, including channel manager software, rate shopping software, a rate parity checker and fixer, metasearch integrator, campaign performance analyser, geographic market penetration analyzer, Archipelago’s website, membership programs and more.

Following Alma’s connection to the system, the resort’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler says the “first signs are very promising” with the property directly benefiting from up to 20 bookings a day for an average length of two nights via Powered by Archipelago.

“I can see a very positive change in the number of bookings and in average rates,” said Laubichler-Pichler.

Archipelago International recently moved into the Vietnamese market with the launch of Archipelago Indochina in partnership with Vietnam-based asset management and hospitality consultancy firm Optimum Hospitality.

The group has signed up independent hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Hanoi, and Ha Giang. Under its distribution and revenue management services, Archipelago Indochina connects the hotels to the Powered by Archipelago system, automating their distribution processes and connecting them to more than 3,000 partners. In addition to leveraging longstanding relationships and arrangements with OTAs (online travel agencies), Archipelago Indochina also trains and monitors the hotels’ reservations teams.