Vietnam’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine will be available next month

Vietnam’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be available in September if everything goes smoothly.

The country has so far conducted nearly 12.10 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over one million people having received two doses.

Vietnam may have home-grown vaccine in September, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told scientists, units and businesses participating in vaccine production and research at a meeting on August 12.

He said apart from purchasing and importing vaccines, Vietnam is stepping up the transfer of vaccine production technology, and vaccine research and production at home in an effort to secure vaccines as many as and as soon as possible for its people.

Vaccine research and technological transfer plays an important role, the Government leader said, stressing this is a major policy of the Party and the State, for which the public have great expectations.

The Ministry of Health and relevant agencies reported that two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines – Nano Covax developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, and COVIVAC by Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) – have entered clinical trials, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The meeting also looked into the pace of the transfer of production technologies of vaccines from the US, Japan and Russia.

The scientists and relevant units promised to make efforts to speed up the work as fast as possible, while seriously observing professional and scientific procedures and regulations.

They expressed their support of the Government’s view on ensuring fair access to all vaccines, and affirmed the efficacy of all the licensed vaccines in Vietnam.

PM Chinh stressed that all relevant ministries and agencies must do their best to facilitate the process of vaccine research and technology transfer, particularly in terms of administrative procedures.

The PM also ordered close coordination between relevant sides under the coordination and management of the health ministry, and called for concerted efforts to fulfill the target of having home-grown vaccines, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam confirmed 9,667 more Covid-19 infections on Thursday and nearly 4,000 patients recovered from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

On August 12, a total of 3,991 more patients were released from hospital following their full recovery, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 89,145.

Also on Thursday evening, a further 326 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 4,813.

