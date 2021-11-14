Vietnam’s Hoi An to welcome over 400 American tourists in the next few days

Quang Nam Province, home to tourist hotspot Hoi An of Vietnam will welcome two charter flights carrying over 400 American tourists under a vaccine passport program next week.

The first flight with 203 passengers onboard is scheduled to land at Chu Lai Airport on Wednesday, followed by the second flight with 226 passengers the next day, said Nguyen Thanh Hong, director of the province’s Department of Tourism, as cited by the province’s news portal.

They would stay at Hoiana Major Integrated Resort in Duy Xuyen District for seven days and can visit UNESCO heritage sites Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary, along with some other tourist attractions.

According to local authorities, they would be among the first foreign tourists visiting Vietnam after nearly two years since the country closed its border and canceled all international flights in March last year due to the pandemic.

Hong said all tourism staff at resorts and tourist facilities chosen for the vaccine passport trial program have been fully vaccinated.

All tourists need to furnish certificates showing they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid; and test negative for the novel coronavirus within 72 hours before departure from the U.S.

They are also required to book a package tour with a designated travel agency and furnish medical or travel insurance including coverage for Covid-19 treatment worth at least $50,000.

Visitors have to install the IGOVN and PC-Covid health declaration applications on their smartphones while in Vietnam.

Earlier, Quang Nam Province authorities agreed to allow foreign tourists to visit UNESCO-recognized sites Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary, while staying at designated resorts after receiving government approval.

Quang Nam received over 4.6 million foreign tourists in 2019, the last full year of normal travel before Covid broke out.

The province, along with Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ninh provinces and Da Nang, has been allowed to receive foreign tourists from this month under the first phase of the country’s plan to reopen international tourism.

On Thursday, Khanh Hoa, home to famous tourist hotspots Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, welcomed two flights from South Korea and Japan with 429 passengers, VNExpress’s Hoang Phong reported

