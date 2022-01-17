Vietnam’s HCMC will begin construction of Second Metro Line this year

HCM City plans to start construction of Metro Line No. 2 in 2022, the municipal Department of Transport confirmed.

Metro Line No. 2 will connect Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Tham Luong Depot in District 12, according to a report by the VietnamPlus.

The line, which runs across districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu, has a total length of 11.3 km, including a 2km elevated section and a 9.3km underground section. It has 11 stations, including nine underground, one elevated and one depot.

The project is estimated to cost 47.9 trillion VND (2.1 billion USD), sourced from Official Development Assistance (ODA) funds and reciprocal capital from the city.

The line is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will connect with Metro Line No.1.

This year, the city will also strive to complete construction of Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), whose 88.5 percent of workload has been finished. Eleven trains for the line have been transport to Long Binh depot and ready for trial run.

In addition, the city will also concentrate on settling traffic congestion, especially around Tan Son Nhat International Airport. It has also approved the investment policy for a number of other major transport projects, VietnamPlus reported.

