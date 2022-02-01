Vietnam’s HCMC plans to welcome 3.5 million international tourists in 2022

The tourism industry of Vietnam’s largest city sets plan for 2022

Passengers arriving in Vietnam will no longer need quick Covid-19 testing at airports

The HCMC’s tourism sector hopes to attract 3.5 million international visitors and 25 million domestic travellers this year.

Speaking at a recent conference on the implementation of key tourism tasks, representative of HCM City Department of Tourism said the recovery plan with focus on safety will be carried out, Vietnam News Agency reported.

When the pandemic is efficiently controlled, the city aims to welcome 3.5 million international tourists.

Meanwhile with domestic tourists, the city expects to attract 25 million arrivals if the pandemic situation is well controlled and 18 millions if unexpected events occur.

Related: Vietnam sees international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 percent year on year.

In order to achieve this goal, director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa said the sector needed to strive for effective management and create favourable conditions for a healthy competitive environment for business and the tourism community to develop.

New attractive tourism products significant to the unique charm of the city, further application of information technology in tourism promotion, better cooperation in tourism development within and outside the country and more quality human resources are key in 2022.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Đoàn Văn Việt appreciated the city’s recent activities to restore and develop tourism industry during the challenging period.

Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that the city had always been proactive in pandemic prevention and control and making effective use of all resources, from the business community, hotel system to accommodation facilities.

The city had taken initiative to become a bright spot in the recovery and development of tourism in Vietnam.

Also read: Passengers arriving in Vietnam will no longer need quick Covid-19 testing at airports

In the future, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism expected the HCMC tourism industry to maintain its position, overcome existing challenges and contribute to the growth of the industry.

It would be crucial for the city to carry out projects on digital transformation, technology application, smart tourism development and quality human resource training, which would eventually make practical contributions to its development, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

