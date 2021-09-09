Vietnam’s HCMC allows takeaway services resumed

The city has also allowed supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies to open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

HCMC has allowed eateries to resume delivery services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day after suspending them for nearly two months, local media reported.

The eateries can only use online delivery services. Their workers need to have received at least one vaccination dose and must test negative for the novel coronavirus every two days.

Related: What businesses can be operated in HCMC in the near future?

HCMC had suspended takeaway services since July 9 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The city has also allowed supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies to open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Other companies in postal and telecommunications services, computers, electronics and stationery are allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also read: Street businesses in HCMC’s large expat community of D7 will resume very soon

The city has also reopened two wholesale markets, Binh Dien and Hoc Mon to facilitate the transport of food.

Senior HCMC officials had recently mentioned the need to gradually open up the economy and for people to learn to live with the virus.

The city has recorded over 273,000 Covid-19 cases since the end of April, including 7,300 confirmed Wednesday, according to VNExpress.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

