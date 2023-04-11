Vietnam’s “Ha Long Bay on land” listed among most beautiful tourist destinations in 2023

Forbes magazine had recognized Ninh Binh as one of the 23 most beautiful tourist destinations in 2023, the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism announced on April 8

According to Catarina Mello, the author of the Forbes article, Ninh Binh is often called “Ha Long Bay on land” due to its numerous natural wonders, including monolithic limestone rocks, green valleys, and miles of stretching rice fields and winding rivers.

Ninh Binh is also known as one of Asia’s most beautiful hidden gems and the new movie capital of Hollywood. Many locations in Ninh Binh appeared in the 2016 film Kong: Skull Island and have since gained popularity on social media.

Forbes magazine also highlighted Ninh Binh’s specialty in mountain goat meat, with dishes such as goat blood soup, grilled goat meat with five flavors, and steamed goat meat with ginger.

Foreign tourists at Trang An tourist site in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Previously, in February 2023, Booking, a booking application operating in 228 countries and territories, announced the Traveler Review Awards 2023.

Ninh Binh was the only representative of Vietnam to make it into the top 10 in the category of the world’s friendliest destinations.