Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay is ready to welcome foreign tourists after a long pandemic hiatus

The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO World Heritage site, is expected to receive a group of visitors from the RoK, the first international tourists with vaccine passports, on January 7, 2022 under a pilot tourism plan.

Quang Ninh along Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Quang Nam and Da Nang were selected to join the pilot program of re-opening to foreign tourists after a long pandemic hiatus.

So far, the northern province has made thorough preparations in both medical and technical capacities to serve foreign visitors.

Specifically, over 8,000 tourism workers who had been fully vaccinated have been mobilized while a temporary set of safety standards for tourists, comprising 24 compulsory and 11 recommended criteria was issued in late November.

Director of the Quang Ninh Tourism Department Pham Ngoc Thuy said that the locality learned from Thailand’s strict “Sandbox” program on the island Phuket to offer package tours.

In the short term, tourism agents have developed charter flights to fly international tourists directly to Quang Ninh-based Van Don International Airport. From there, the tourists can opt for package tours to Ha Long Bay and Tuan Chau international tourist wharf, then the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes in Uong Bi city.

The province has placed priority to ensuring safety of travellers, local residents and tourism staff, working toward to realize its dual goal of maintaining economic development while preventing and controlling the pandemic.

In the first six months of next year, Ha Long Bay expects to welcome 1.2 – 1.5 million travellers, while Quang Ninh Museum and the Yen Tu relic and scenic complex are looking to greet 100,000 and 250,000 visitors, respectively.

Since the beginning of 2021, Quang Ninh has welcomed 4 million domestic guests and earned VND 7 trillion in tourism revenue.

By Kim Anh @ VGP

