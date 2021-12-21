Vietnam’s getting ready for a full tourism resumption. Here’s how

Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international flights beginning January 1 promises a revival of the tourism sector.

Pursuing the green tourism model, businesses engaged in the hospitality sector have strengthened cooperation to deliver safe, convenient services to domestic and foreign travelers who have purchased package tours.

According to a report by VOV, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 80% of travel agencies have suspended their operation, 50% of hotels have closed, and more than 2 million employees in the hospitality sector were laid off during the last 18 months. The reopening of regular international flights early next year will help transportation, tourism, and accommodation businesses revive.

Phu Quoc city, Kien Giang province began receiving international visitors in November.

Visitor Tran Van Huy of HCM City says: “During the past 4-5 months of social distancing, we could not go out or travel anywhere. As soon as the government allowed the restoration of tourism activities in certain provinces, we picked Phu Quoc as our destination.”

Vietnam Airlines has cooperated with tourism businesses to promote green tourism in 2022.

A Vietnam Airline’s flight attendant wears face mask while serving water

Director General of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said: ‘”Besides following COVID-19 prevention measures, Vietnam Airlines will deliver safe, high quality services to travellers. Now that we are entering a new period of recovering economic and tourism activities, Vietnam Airlines will work closely with businesses to grow.”

Localities and businesses nationwide are implementing tourism stimulus programs to lure more domestic and foreign tourists. Hanoi’s tourism sector has created a set of safe pandemic adaptation criteria for tourist sites and tourist products and is promoting tours of heritages, relic sites, and craft villages. The city will also help travel companies develop package tours to safe destinations in the city, according to VOV.

