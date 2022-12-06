Vietnam’s GDP in 2022 is forecasted to rank 5th in ASEAN, 14th in Asia

Vietnam’s GDP in 2022 is forecasted to rank 5th in the ASEAN region

According to a forecast published in October 2022 by the IMF, Indonesia’s GDP is leading in the ASEAN region, reaching about 1.290 billion USD. Following Indonesia is Thailand with 534.76 billion USD.

GDP in 2022 of ASEAN countries as forecasted by the IMF. Source: IMF.

Along with that, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines have GDP of 434.06 billion USD respectively; 423.63 billion USD; $413.81 billion and $401.66 billion. Accordingly, Vietnam’s GDP in 2022, according to the IMF’s forecast, ranks fifth in the ASEAN region.

Vietnam’s GDP in 2022 is forecasted to rank 14th in Asia

In 2022, the 5 countries with the largest GDP size include China, Japan, India, Iran and South Korea, accounting for more than 94% of Asia’s GDP. Meanwhile, East Timor is forecasted to have the smallest GDP in Asia, reaching $2.46 billion.

In addition, Asia has 7 countries that are forecasted to have a GDP of over 1 trillion USD and 14 countries are forecast to have a GDP of over 100 billion USD.

Top 15 countries with the largest GDP in 2022 according to IMF forecasts. Source: IMF.

Among countries in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines are forecast to be in the top 15 countries with the largest GDP in Asia in 2022.

In particular, Indonesia is the country with the highest ranking, which is forecast to rank 6th in the countries with the largest GDP in Asia in 2022.

Following are Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines with the rank of GDP size of 8, 12, 13, 14 and 15 respectively in the top 15 countries forecasted to have the largest GDP in Asia in 2022.

Vietnam’s GDP in 2022 is forecasted to rank 37th in the world

For countries in ASEAN, the country with the highest ranking forecast is Indonesia, ranked 17th among the countries with the largest GDP in the world in 2022. Following is Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines with The ranking is forecasted to be 26, 35, 36, 37 and 39 respectively in the top 50 countries with the largest GDP in the world.

Compared to 2021, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore are forecast to improve in the ranking of 50 countries with the largest GDP in the world. Specifically, Malaysia jumped 4 steps (from 39th in 2021 to 35th in 2022), Vietnam jumped 4 places (from 41st in 2021 to 37th in 2022) and Singapore by 1 step (from 38th in 2021 to 37th in 2022).

Along with that, the Philippines and Indonesia are forecast to drop ranks in the ranking of 50 countries with the largest GDP in the world in 2022. The Philippines drops 10 places (from 29th position in 2021 to 39th in 2022) and Indonesia dropped 1 place (from 16th in 2021 to 17th in 2022).

Source: CafeF