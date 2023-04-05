Vietnam’s Game-Changing Visa Policies: Proposed to National Assembly for Official Approval

The Vietnamese Government has presented a report to the National Assembly proposing new policies for managing the entry, exit, and residence of foreigners in the country.

The report, signed by Minister of Public Security To Lam, proposes several critical contents to be included in the joint resolution of the National Assembly in May 2023.

The proposed policies include implementing electronic visas for citizens of all countries and territories, assigning the government to decide on a specific list of countries and territories based on reciprocity, and ensuring national defense, security, social order and safety, and economic and social development of Vietnam.

Furthermore, the duration of e-visas will increase from a maximum of 30 days to a maximum of three months, valid for single or multiple entries. The time limit for granting temporary residence certificates at the border gate for visa exemption category entrants will also be extended from 15 to 45 days.

The report states that these policies are necessary to create favorable conditions for foreigners to enter Vietnam, contributing to the country’s recovery of tourism and socio-economic development. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreigners entering Vietnam has significantly decreased, even after the country reopened for international arrivals.

The Vietnamese Government hopes that these new policies will attract more foreigners to enter the country, contributing to tourism development, business, trade, and foreign investment. Additionally, these policies will reduce costs for agencies, organizations, and individuals in carrying out procedures related to the entry and exit of foreigners.

The Government acknowledges that these policies may pose some difficulties in managing foreigners but assures the National Assembly that it will strengthen the management of foreigners’ residence to ensure national security, social order, and safety.