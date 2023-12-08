Vietnam’s FPT Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Majority Stake in French IT Consulting Firm AOSIS

Vietnamese technology giant FPT revealed its latest move towards global expansion by acquiring an 80% stake in the French IT consulting firm AOSIS. The strategic initiative aims to bolster FPT’s competitiveness in the European technology landscape.

This acquisition is anticipated to significantly increase FPT’s customer base and business opportunities. FPT plans to capitalize on its expertise in system application programming (SAP), data, cloud solutions, and business intelligence, particularly focusing on the aerospace, aviation, and transport sectors.

The integration of AOSIS into FPT’s global network, comprising hundreds of tech experts and four additional offices, positions the group to enhance its delivery capabilities in the French and broader European markets.

Established in Toulouse, France, in 2010 by SAP experts, AOSIS currently provides services in business intelligence, data science, big data, data governance, training, and software solutions.

Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT, emphasized the company’s strategic approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) with leading global consulting and technology firms. This approach is designed to fortify FPT’s core competencies, consolidate its position in strategic markets, and expand its customer base.

AOSIS, with its strong reputation in the French data market, industry-specific expertise, and high-quality resources, is expected to enhance FPT’s resilience. The goal is to provide end-to-end solutions that support customers in their digital transformation journey, according to Tuan.

Europe remains one of FPT’s key markets, boasting a network of 10 offices in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Slovakia, and Romania. In 2023, FPT expanded its global presence by entering the U.S. market. This involved acquiring the entire IT service division of Intertec International and becoming a major investor in Landing AI, a prominent computer vision and AI software company. Additionally, FPT recently announced its acquisition of Cardinal Peak, a U.S.-based product engineering service firm founded in 2002.

The adoption of M&A strategies has played a pivotal role in FPT’s global expansion efforts. These initiatives have enabled the company to achieve its target of generating $1 billion in revenue from IT services in foreign markets by the end of the year and secure a position among the top 50 global technology companies.