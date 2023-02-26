Vietnam’s first successful multi-organ heart-kidney transplant

According to Professor Tran Binh Giang, the director of Viet Duc University Hospital, this is a simultaneous transplant of two organs for one patient, making it an extremely challenging and complex procedure. Just four successful double organ transplants for patients have taken place in Vietnam.

The successful heart-kidney transplant confirms a new Vietnamese organ transplant business development.

Mr. T.T.Q (37 years old, Gia Lai province) who has dilated cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and severe arrhythmia that led to end-stage kidney failure, is the patient who underwent this time’s successful heart-kidney transplant. He has been receiving hemodialysis continuously for the past 5–6 years.

After careful consideration, the expert committee at Viet Duc University Hospital decided to recommend both heart and kidney transplants for patients who received donated organs from brain-dead donors in the middle of 2022.

Patient Q was fortunate at the beginning of February 2023 when a patient with brain death from a severe traumatic brain injury consented to give many organs to help in other dangerous situations.

The historic transplant was overseen by the hospital’s director with the assistance of other specialist teams. The transplant took 10 hours, from 9 am to 7 pm. Everything that happened throughout the process was entirely in line with the well-planned out steps.

The patient’s postoperative course was rather challenging in terms of kidney and heart transplant function, but the surgeons had anticipated and planned for these developments.

Ten days after the transplant, the patient’s transplanted heart and kidney functions have nearly returned to normal. Without specialized cardiovascular and respiratory assistance, the patient was able to sit up, eat, and speak. After organ transplantation, the patient will continue to receive supplemental care for a number of weeks in accordance with standard guidelines.

The demand for organ transplants is always greater than the supply of available organs, according to Prof. Nguyen Quang Nghia, Head of the Organ Transplant Center at Viet Duc University Hospital. 80% of patients throughout the world cannot afford to wait until a donated organ is available.

@baochinhphu.vn