Vietnam’s FDI inflow reaches $36.6 billion in 2023, up 32.1% YoY

In 2023, Vietnam attracted $36.6 billion in foreign investment, marking a 32.1% YoY increase. Of this amount, $23.18 billion was disbursed, which is 3.5% higher than the previous year and the highest level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in the past five years .

In the first half of 2023, Vietnam’s macro-economics was impacted by global and domestic economic uncertainties. Vietnam’s GDP grew by 3.72% over the same period last year, with the service sector leading the economic growth thanks to domestic consumption stimulus policies, the reopening of the economy since March 15, 2022, and the post-COVID rebound tourism flow.

The export value has been shrinking (-12% compared to H1 2022) owing to contracting consumption in major export markets, including the US and EU.

The stock market has been adversely impacted by the Government’s policy (inflation control) and negative events in the international financial market and in the domestic real estate market ¹. In 2023, foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 economic sectors in the country, with processing-manufacturing receiving $23.5 billion or64.2% of the total FDI capital, up 39.9% YoY.

The foreign investments to Vietnam in 2023 came from 111 countries and regions, led by Singapore with over $6.9 billion, accounting for 18.6% of the total FDI inflow.