Vietnam’s domestic tourism fully recovered

The Tourism Information Center of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has just released data showing the strong growth of domestic tourism and said that the domestic tourism market has completely recovered.

Accordingly, the total number of domestic tourists in the first eight months of 2022 reached about 79.8 million, up 33.6% over the same period in 2019, when there was no Covid-19 epidemic.

Tourists experience visiting Hue by double-decker car. Photo: Xuan Dat.

Accordingly, the number of domestic tourists in August 2022 is estimated at 8 million, bringing the total number of visitors in the first 8 months of this year to about 79.8 million, 19.8 million higher than the target. for the whole year of 2022 and up 33.6% over the same period in 2019.

“This shows that the domestic tourism market has completely recovered,” said the Tourism Information Center.

The center also cited data from the National Administration of Tourism, stating that the total revenue from tourists in the first eight months of 2022 is estimated at 356.6 trillion VND. Most of the revenue comes from domestic tourists, international visitors are still small.

According to the General Statistics Office, there were about 486,400 international arrivals in August, an increase of 38% over the previous month. In the first eight months of this year, the number of international arrivals reached more than 1.44 million, down 87.3% over the same period in 2019.

In the past eight months, South Korea has been the largest market for Vietnam’s tourism, with about 369,800 arrivals, followed by the US with 139,400 arrivals. Markets in the European region have grown but are still slow.

The Northeast Asian market (except for Korea), which was Vietnam’s largest sending market before the epidemic, is now the slowest recovering market due to strict implementation of anti-Covid-19 policies.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi