Vietnam’s daily Covid-19 tally reached a new high as military oversees food provision in HCMC

Vietnam recorded 10,650 Covid-19 infections, taking the new wave’s total to 319,210 cases.

Binh Duong had the highest number of cases Friday at 4,223, surpassing HCMC’s 3,375.

According to Health Ministry, HCMC recorded 1,050 cases less than Thursday. With 12,756 patients confirmed recovered Friday, the number of recoveries rose to 132,815. The pandemic’s death toll increased to 7,540 after 390 deaths were announced today.

The total number of cases in Vietnam since the start of the pandemic last year stands at 323,268, ranking 72nd among 222 countries and territories, local media reported.

On average, there are 3,288 Covid-19 cases for every one million people. Also Friday, HCMCsaid it has decided to tighten its Covid-19 prevention measures even further starting August 23.

Hanoi has extended its social distancing period for another 15 days starting August 22. More than 1.6 million people have been fully vaccinated to date, while over16.3 million have received at least one shot.

The military will coordinate with local authorities and other agencies to ensure food supply for HCMC residents during its social distancing period.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Thursday that, people must “stay where they are” and abide by coronavirus control measures. Authorities also need to ensure food supply and needed welfare for the people while ramping up Covid-19 tests to isolate cases from the community.

If there’s a lack of personnel to ensure social distancing measures, the police and military may lend a hand if needed, the PM said.

The military in particular would be responsible for ensuring food supply for the people, cooperating with local authorities and other forces, he added.

The police need to monitor the situation to maintain order, and facilitate food supply for the homeless and other vulnerable people.

Reinforcements would be deployed to boost medical capabilities in the city, ensuring sufficient supply of oxygen tanks, medical equipment and health workers.

The PM has also asked authorities to look into the possibility of relocating people away from certain areas to reduce population density within a given area. Military camps, schools and other facilities could be used for such relocations, he suggested.

Around 200 special teams would be formed to ensure compliance with social distancing measures as well as sufficient food supply for HCMC residents.

HCMC is set to further tighten coronavirus restrictions starting August 23, requiring people to “stay where they are” as the Covid-19 threat persists, according to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Specific details about who are allowed to go out as well as how people can access food and other essentials will be announced once the plan is completed, said Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, head of the Propaganda Department of the municipal Party Committee, according to VNExpress.

