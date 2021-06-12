Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark with 68 new local cases

Vietnam reports 68 local Covid-19 cases Saturday morning in five localities, putting the infection number since the start of the pandemic to 10,048.

The country was hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19 community transmission on April 27. Since then, infections have been recorded 39 cities and provinces.

Neighboring Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces in the north all reported cases in isolated areas that are related to clusters at their industrial parks, with 29 in Bac Giang and eight in Bac Ninh.

HCMC recorded 20 cases, including eight linked to a Christian congregation cluster that was detected on May 26, and eight having had contact with previously confirmed patients. The sources of transmission of the remaining four are still unknown.

Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang registered 10 cases that are associated with two previously confirmed patients, who are workers at the Trung Luong-My Thuan BOT JSC that manages the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway. The two workers came to work in Tien Giang from their hometowns, the north central province of Nghe An Province and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on June 2 and developed symptoms around a week later. Starting Saturday, social distancing measures are applied on the entire province that is home to 1.7 million people.

The case in northern Lang Son Province is a 19-year-old girl in Huu Lung District who had made contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

On Friday, Vietnam recorded a total of 185 new local cases, two deaths and 96 recoveries.

