Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases unexpectedly surge

On April 10th, in an interview with VietnamNet, Dr. Nguyen Thu Huong, Head of the Department of Occupational Diseases and Infectious Diseases, Thanh Nhan Hospital (Hanoi), stated that the hospital is admitting 10 to 15 patients every day with symptoms such as sore throat, cough and fever for examination. These patients were previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at home. Thanh Nhan Hospital is currently treating 10 Covid-19 patients with complications, all of whom are over 60 years old.

Dr. Huong said that currently, people are being complacent about Covid-19, gathering in crowds without wearing masks more often, which increases the risk of infection. In addition, after more than a year of Covid-19 vaccination, the protective antibodies have decreased, increasing the risk of reinfection. Therefore, Dr. Huong advises people not to be complacent about the disease, and if they have symptoms, to take a rapid test or go to a medical facility for guidance, prescription and home monitoring to prevent complications.

On April 11th, in an interview with VietnamNet, Associate Professor Tran Dac Phu, former Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, Ministry of Health, said: “The increase in the number of cases as at present is not unusual. Immunity from the vaccine has decreased, and people are complacent, so there is a resurgence of cases”.

The expert assesses that not only in Vietnam, but the Covid-19 epidemic is still creating waves of increase and decrease worldwide. Therefore, the World Health Organization has not announced the end of the pandemic as the situation is still unstable. Moreover, the current number of cases is not practical as infected people do not get tested, or if they test positive, they do not report to medical facilities.

Changing weather is also an environment for the virus to spread, including SARS-CoV-2. At the same time, people now have a complacent mindset that there is no longer Covid-19, so they neglect preventive habits such as hand washing and wearing masks. Professor Phu believes that we need to maintain the 2K principle, not only for preventing Covid-19 but also other respiratory diseases such as influenza A and B.

For health agencies, the expert believes that we should not let our guard down and continue to follow preventive measures to control the epidemic.

@Vietnamnet