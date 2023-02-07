Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload reached 11,526,577

Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,577 with 11 new cases recorded on February 6, four more than the previous day, Vietnam News Agency citied a report from the Ministry of Health.

With five patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,614,591.

Meanwhile, there are two patients needing breathing support.

The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186 as no death relating to the COVID-19 was reported on the day.

The data showed, more than 266.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far.

Vietnam has successfully controlled it, maintained stability in all aspects, and achieved rapid recovery and sustainable development despite various difficulties and challenges from complicated global and regional developments.

According to WHO, globally, nearly 20 million new cases and over 114 000 deaths were reported in the last 28 days (2 to 29 January 2023), a decrease of 78% and an increase of 65%, respectively, compared to the previous 28 days. As of 29 January 2023, over 753 million confirmed cases and over 6.8 million deaths have been reported globally.