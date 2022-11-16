Vietnam’s Chinese fruit and vegetable imports hit record high

In just 10 months of this year, China’s fruit and vegetable import turnover jumped to 665.1 million USD. What kind of vegetables and fruits have poured into the Vietnamese market the most in recent times?

According to statistics from the General Department of Customs, by the end of October this year, fruit and vegetable imports from China reached 665.1 million USD – a record high. This figure is 1.8 times higher than the same period last year (363 million USD), 4.6 times higher than the same period in 2015 (141.6 million USD).

In the market, Chinese vegetables and fruits have rushed to the wholesale market and are sold all over the market, covering social networks. The prices of these items are relatively cheap, even very cheap compared to the same products imported from other countries and territories.

So what kind of Chinese vegetables and fruits flock to Vietnamese markets the most?

Information from the Steering Committee for Market Development of Agricultural Products (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development), 9 months of 2022, Vietnam spent 520 million USD importing vegetables and fruits from China. However, in the structure of importing vegetables and fruits from this market, grapes, apples, pears and tangerines only account for a small part even though these are items that are sold in abundance at the market.

Specifically, apples only accounted for 7% of the total value of fruit and vegetable imports from China to Vietnam in the first nine months of 2022; tangerines accounted for 7%, pears and grapes accounted for 5% and 4%, respectively.

Garlic and mushrooms are the most popular items in the Vietnamese market, accounting for 21% and 15% of the total value of vegetables and fruits imported from the Chinese market, respectively. Next is carrots accounting for 7%, onions of all kinds accounting for 5%, potatoes 3% …

In August 2022, many vegetable products imported from China increased dramatically. In which, the import of mushrooms of all kinds reached 18.1 million USD, up 437.8% over the same period last year; carrots reached nearly 9 million USD, up 223.4 %; sales of all kinds reached 4.3 million USD, up 102%.

According to agricultural experts, the amount of vegetables and fruits imported from China to our country is increasing. Only thing is, vegetables coming to the market often “tear off” retail, so it is difficult for consumers to know what is Chinese and which is Vietnamese.

@ Vietnamnet