Vietnam’s capital city locks down some areas over new coronavirus concerns

A district in Hanoi has stopped dine-in restaurant service and advised people to stay indoors due to the heightened Covid-19 pandemic in the area.

According to local media, Dong Da District authorities on Monday asked local restaurants and cafes to serve takeaway orders only after raising the pandemic threat level. These services must also close before 9 pm.

Related: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh recorded the largest number of new Covid cases

Many wards in the district including Kham Thien, Trung Phung, Quoc Tu Giam, Van Mieu, Phuong Lien, Khuong Thuong, and Tho Quan have reported a sharp rise in the number of infections in the past few days, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

According to new instructions from local authorities, gatherings of 10 people or more in public places will be banned.

Sport and entertainment events will be banned together with all ceremonies and religious gatherings of 20 people or more.

People are advised to stay indoors and only go out in necessary cases.

Hanoi has reported an increasing number of Covid-19 infections with a record 895 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The city has locked down some areas including Hang Thiec, Bat Dan, and Hang Non streets, according to a report by Dan Tri Newspaper.

Today, Vietnam confirmed 15,349 new local Covid-19 cases, Hanoi recorded the highest newly daily infection tally ever with 1,000 cases.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

