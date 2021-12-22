Vietnam’s capital city has become the country’s new epicentre

An additional 16,325 Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Vietnam on Tuesday and Hanoi has become the country’s new epicentre, Health ministry reported.

According to the report, 16,316 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 62 out of 63 localities in the country with five localities seeing the highest numbers including Hanoi (1,704), Ca Mau (1,590), Tay Ninh (939), HCM City (813), and Khanh Hoa (798). There were nine imported cases confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 1,350 cases compared to Monday’s figure. There were 11,309 infections found in the community.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,566,261 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (496,183), Binh Duong (289,464), Dong Nai (95,496), Tay Ninh (65,900), and Long An (39,760).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,571,780. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 21, an additional 50,191 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,160,090.

The data showed, Tuesday evening, a further 250 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 30,041.

Almost 62.9 million people of the nation’s 96-million population have been vaccinated with two doses, and more than 1.3 have received the third dose, including the one of the three-dose combo for Cuba’s Abdala vaccine, according to local media.

