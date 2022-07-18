Vietnam’s budget airline VietJet will launch 13 new routes to India

Vietnam’s budget airline VietJet Aviation will launch 13 new routes between the Southeast Asian country and India later this year, according Reuters.

The company also planned to add more Airbus A330 planes.

The airline currently operates four Vietnam-India routes, linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai.

“We now prioritize expanding and increasing flight operations to India…to serve the rise in demand for both leisure and business travel,” said Vietjet Air Deputy CEO Nguyen Thanh Son.

The new routes to be launched from early September to early December will link Vietnam’s major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

VietJet, which operates a fleet of 80 Airbus aircraft on around 100 routes, plans to add more A330 widebody planes as part of its fleet development plan, it said.

According to Reuters, VietJet currently has two leased A330 planes, said it intends to increase the number to at least 10 but did not give any time frame.

VietJet is an international low-cost airline from Vietnam. It was the first privately owned new-age airline to be established in Vietnam, being granted its initial approval to operate by the Vietnamese Minister of Finance in November 2007.