Vietnam’s best photography locations you should know

Vietnam’s historic city of Hoi An and Sapa are the two most appreciated destinations for taking photos, according a survey by booking.com

According to international visitors, the top three most popular destinations for taking the best pictures in Vietnam are Hoi An town with yellow antique-style houses, Sa Pa with terraced fields across mountain slopes, waterfalls and poetic streams, and the busy old quarter of the thousand-year-old capital city of Hanoi.

International travelers also fall in love with Vietnam’s endless stretch of coastline with its pristine beaches, along with looming villages on the mountainside as they rate Ha Long, Da Lat, Ninh Binh, Da Nang and Mui Ne in the top 10 best destinations for photography.

Hoi An town is also the leading destination for photography, followed by Sa Pa, according to domestic tourists.

Landscapes in Ha Long and Ninh Binh with limestone mountains and winding rivers, those in Da Nang and Hue with enchanting beaches and poetic features, those in Da Lat and Sapa with rolling hills, and green patches in Tam Dao (Hanoi) offer visitors new experiences along with opportunities to capture unique moments.

The survey was conducted among a sample of adults who had traveled for business or leisure in the past 12 months, and must be planning to travel in the next 12 months. In total, 20,934 respondents across 28 countries and territories, including 500 from Vietnam, were polled.

