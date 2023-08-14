Vietnam’s airport ranks in top 20 worldwide for queueing

Noi Bai Airport ranks 11th on the list of the top 20 best airports in the world due to its short queue times, surpassing Narita Airport (Japan) and Incheon Airport (South Korea).
Recently, the Casago website – specializing in property and resort hotel management and rental – released a ranking of the world’s best airports based on the criterion of short queue times.
Casago analyzed passenger evaluations from the airlinequality.com website. In these evaluations, customers rate airport queue times on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, encompassing queues during check-in, baggage drop, border control, and customs. Higher stars indicate shorter queue times.
Queuing can occur in various areas such as check-in, security checks, immigration, baggage claim, customs control, and more. According to numerous statistics, after the Covid-19 pandemic, many airports worldwide faced “overcrowding” situations, struggling to meet the sudden surge in passenger travel demands. Consequently, congestion and long queues at airports have become more frequent.
Casago’s findings reveal that Singapore’s Changi Airport is the world’s best airport, with 74.5% of passengers rating queue times as 4 or 5 stars. Despite being one of the busiest airports globally, Changi maintains smooth operations, ensuring customer satisfaction. This airport has been honored by Skytrax as the “World’s Best Airport” 12 times.
The second spot goes to Siem Reap Airport in Cambodia, with 71.43% of passengers rating it 4 or 5 stars.
In this list, Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi ranks 11th among the top 20 best airports in the world for queue times, with 63.33%. Noi Bai receives better ratings than both Narita Airport in Japan and Incheon Airport in South Korea. In the Asian region, Noi Bai stands 5th out of the top 10 airports for queue times. The list includes: Changi, Siem Reap, Tokyo Haneda, Hong Kong, Noi Bai, Tokyo Narita, Incheon, Bahrain, Taoyuan (Taiwan), and Kempegowda (India).
The world’s worst airport in terms of queue times is Grenoble Alpes Isère in France (only 1.59% rated it 4 or 5 stars). France has four airports on the worst list.
Casago also presents statistics about the most demanding passengers when flying. Malta’s passengers rank first in terms of being demanding, with only 21.21% of nationals from this country rating the experience 4 or 5 stars. Conversely, Estonians are considered the most agreeable, with 55.17% of passengers rating the experience 4 or 5 stars.
Vietnamese tourists are categorized as easygoing customers according to the statistics.
@Vietnamnet