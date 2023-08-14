Vietnam’s airport ranks in top 20 worldwide for queueing

Casago’s findings reveal that Singapore’s Changi Airport is the world’s best airport, with 74.5% of passengers rating queue times as 4 or 5 stars. Despite being one of the busiest airports globally, Changi maintains smooth operations, ensuring customer satisfaction. This airport has been honored by Skytrax as the “World’s Best Airport” 12 times.

The second spot goes to Siem Reap Airport in Cambodia, with 71.43% of passengers rating it 4 or 5 stars.

In this list, Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi ranks 11th among the top 20 best airports in the world for queue times, with 63.33%. Noi Bai receives better ratings than both Narita Airport in Japan and Incheon Airport in South Korea. In the Asian region, Noi Bai stands 5th out of the top 10 airports for queue times. The list includes: Changi, Siem Reap, Tokyo Haneda, Hong Kong, Noi Bai, Tokyo Narita, Incheon, Bahrain, Taoyuan (Taiwan), and Kempegowda (India).

The world’s worst airport in terms of queue times is Grenoble Alpes Isère in France (only 1.59% rated it 4 or 5 stars). France has four airports on the worst list.

Casago also presents statistics about the most demanding passengers when flying. Malta’s passengers rank first in terms of being demanding, with only 21.21% of nationals from this country rating the experience 4 or 5 stars. Conversely, Estonians are considered the most agreeable, with 55.17% of passengers rating the experience 4 or 5 stars.

Vietnamese tourists are categorized as easygoing customers according to the statistics.

@Vietnamnet