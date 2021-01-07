Vietnamese woman fined for hand-free driving

A young woman in Quang Ngai Province has been fined over VND7.4m (USD319) after performing a hand dance while driving a motorbike.

The woman was fined after a 29-second clip about her driving was posted on the internet. In the clip, she didn’t wear a helmet and performed a hand dance, and joked with her friends nearby while driving a motorbike on Thach Bich Bridge, Le Hong Phong Ward. Many people have shown anger at her reckless behaviour.

On January 6, the police in Quang Ngai said they had received reports and dealt with the case.

The woman was born in 1999 in Quang Ngai. She admitted to violating traffic regulations while driving on January 2. The clip was recorded by her friends.

She was fined VND7.4m and had her driving licence suspended for three months for not wearing a helmet, driving hand-free and not having the required side mirrors for motorbike.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

