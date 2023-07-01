Vietnamese visitors to Japan achieve spectacular growth

Specifically, the statistics from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) in Vietnam, released at the end of June, showed that the number of Vietnamese tourists visiting Japan in May reached 45,800, an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period in 2019 and a 17.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The total number of global visitors to Japan in May was 1.8 million. Among them, tourists from Asian countries accounted for the majority.

According to the statistics for the first five months of the year, Vietnamese visitors to Japan increased by 20.3% compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. JNTO considers this a remarkable growth rate in a context where most other countries have negative growth rates.

Since Japan reopened for tourism, Vietnam has become an important market for the country’s tourism industry. Vietnamese tourists have consistently been among the top 10 visitor groups to Japan, ranking behind countries such as South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

Notably, Japan is also one of the four tourist markets in Northeast Asia that have experienced high growth in the first five months of this year.

Recently, the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) and the Japan Travel Association included Vietnam in the list of 24 selected destinations for the “Encouraging Japanese Citizens to Travel Abroad” policy package.

The list includes China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Canada, the United States, Hawaii, Guam, Mexico, Spain, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Australia.

@Zing News