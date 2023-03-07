Vietnamese travelers’ top picks for the upcoming International Women’s Day revealed

Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has released its latest search data trends that shed light on Vietnamese travelers’ preferred destinations for the upcoming International Women’s Day in 2023.

Domestically, big cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi remain as top-of-mind destinations, followed by beach cities across the country. In terms of international most-searched destinations, there’s a clear preference for regional trips to nearby countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, and Singapore.

A marked preference for metropolitan cities followed by beach destinations

Data from Booking.com reveals that Vietnamese travelers are searching for metropolitan cities in Vietnam when it comes to short celebrations, with Ho Chi Minh on top of the list, followed by Hanoi.

Given the proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau and Dalat made it to the third and fourth place respectively

This is followed by major beach cities across Vietnam, consistent with the favor to coastal destinations of Vietnamese to enjoy the sun and water-sport activities.

Top 10 most searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers for domestic travel with check in dates between 24 February to 12 March, 2023

Ho Chi Minh Hanoi Vung Tau Dalat Da Nang Hoi An Nha Trang Phu Quoc Quy Nhon Ha Long

When it comes to the top 10 regional destinations searched by Vietnamese travelers, Bangkok, Singapore and Khon Kaen in Thailand are the most searched destinations for the upcoming celebration. Most-searched destinations for international trips by Vietnamese travelers are those within the region, with Paris, France as the only exception.

Top 10 most searched destinations by Vietnamese for international travel with check in dates between 24 February to 12 March, 2023

Bangkok, Thailand Singapore, Singapore Khon Kaen, Thailand Taipei, Taiwan Tokyo, Japan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Seoul, Korea Phnom Penh, Campuchia Phuket Town, Thailand Paris, France

“As we celebrate the International Women’s Day, it is encouraging to see Vietnamese travelers exploring different destinations both within Vietnam and abroad. As people remain enthusiastic and book their travel, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer during the year end and beyond.” Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com told Vietnam Insider.