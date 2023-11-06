Vietnamese travelers can be issued a Japanese e-visa after 5 days

The fastest waiting time for guests to receive a Japanese e-visa is after 5 working days when Japan applies a new policy for Vietnamese group visitors.

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam this morning confirmed with VnExpress Japan’s decision to issue e-visas to Vietnamese group guests within the shortest time of 5 working days, from the date the application is accepted, without being requested. additional.

“The application submission date is the standard date to calculate the number of days needed, only the travel company and the Japanese embassy in Vietnam know. Therefore, we do not widely announce the 5 working days on the website. website”, the Japanese side confirmed.

Japan applies e-visa to Vietnamese tourists traveling in groups from November 1 and only travel companies on the list of authorized agents and designated companies (published on the Japanese embassy’s website) can apply. application. Companies that advise on studying abroad, sending interns, and mass organizations that apply for e-visas for officials and employees will submit it through an authorized agent instead of directly.

Ms. Vu Bich Hue, Head of Communications for Flamingo Redtours, one of the entrusting companies, said that issuing e-visas to package tour groups will bring convenience and shorten visa processing time for tourists. “Good tour prices, full package from only 18,900,000 VND, diverse products plus simple visa procedures will be an ideal time for tourists to visit Japan.”

The Japan Tourism Promotion Agency in Vietnam (JNTO) said that in the first 3 quarters of the year, Japan welcomed more than 17 million international visitors, equal to 72% compared to the same period in 2019. Nearly 440,000 Vietnamese tourists visited Japan. in the first 9 months of the year, increased 17% over the same period in 2019 and ranked in the top 7 markets sending largest visitors to this country. The remaining 6 markets include Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, America, Hong Kong, and Thailand. In the opposite direction, Japan is the 5th largest market sending tourists to Vietnam, after Korea, mainland China, the US and Taiwan, according to the National Tourism Administration.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Director of Asia Gate travel, a unit with 10 years of experience in the Japanese tour market in Hanoi, Vietnamese tourists have two advantages after the e-visa policy is applied: short visa waiting time. more and no need to submit original passport. Not needing to submit an original passport helps customers applying for visas in multiple places at the same time or while traveling abroad can still submit their applications. “Tourists just need to scan their passport,” Mr. Dung said.

The e-visa policy also helps travel companies “extend tour sales time” and attract more customers. Applying for a paper visa takes 9-10 days to process. If the tour departs on November 20, travel companies must stop accepting tours from November 8-9 to have time to apply for a visa. E-visa with the shortest issuance time of 5 days, travel companies can still receive visitors until November 13-14.