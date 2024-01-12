Vietnamese tourists travel spontaneously, trusting online reviews

More than 80% of tourists from the Asia-Pacific region and 91% of Vietnamese tourists book travel services based on recommendations and reviews from content creators.

According to Klook, Vietnamese tourists often believe in travel review videos. Photo: Le Ha Truc.

Klook, an online travel and experience platform, has recently released the results of its Travel Pulse survey on dominant travel trends across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the survey, 96% of tourists from the Asia-Pacific region actively post and share their experiences on social media.

Additionally, the credibility of online travel recommendations is continuously increasing, with non-celebrity factors becoming the most reliable source of travel suggestions. Over 80% of tourists from the Asia-Pacific region, and up to 91% of Vietnamese tourists, choose travel services based on recommendations and reviews from content creators. The most popular format among Vietnamese tourists is video (63%) due to its strong visual appeal.

Mr. Nguyen Huy Hoang, CEO of Klook Vietnam, stated, “The credibility of online travel recommendations is increasing with non-celebrity factors, in other words, people trust more in the experiences of ordinary travelers.”

The most popular social media platforms used by tourists from the Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnamese users seeking travel inspiration, include Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Among them, Vietnamese users lead the Asia-Pacific region in using Facebook (95%) and TikTok (83%) as platforms for travel inspiration.

According to Klook, over 90% of respondents in the survey have booked trips for the period from now until the second half of the year. However, contrary to the trend of detailed planning, Vietnamese tourists are the most spontaneous in the Asia-Pacific region. 50% of tourists book experiences and travel activities only after arriving at the destination.

Vietnamese tourists consider the uniqueness of the travel experience at the destination the most (64%), and they are also the group most likely to try new things based on travel recommendations (38%) among tourists from the Asia-Pacific region.

@Znews