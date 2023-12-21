Vietnamese tourists to South Korea dominate in Southeast Asia

According to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam, South Korea is expected to welcome up to 420,000 Vietnamese tourists throughout the year 2023, marking the highest number among Southeast Asian countries.

Specifically, from January to November this year, over 386,900 Vietnamese tourists have visited South Korea, accounting for 74% of the number recorded during the same period in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and representing a 139.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Vietnamese tourists are classified as a leading group in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) category in the South Korean market within the Southeast Asian region, with more than 38,400 MICE visitors to South Korea in November.

Many Vietnamese families choose Korea as a familiar destination. Photo: GĐCC

According to Mr. Lee Jae Hoon, the representative of KTO, approximately 3.6 million South Koreans visited Vietnam in 2023, making them the largest source of foreign tourists for Vietnam.

Vietnam has become a top priority market for South Korea due to the close ties in politics, economy, culture, and tourism.

To achieve the goal of welcoming 10 million international tourists in 2023, KTO has implemented a series of activities to diversify its tourism market, focusing on attracting visitors from the Southeast Asian region.

Next year, the organization will promote South Korea as an excellent tourist destination for international tourists, including those from Vietnam, through various activities and programs.

@Vietnamnet