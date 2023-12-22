Vietnamese tourists to Japan reach record high

The number of Vietnamese tourists to Japan in the first 11 months of this year has reached 536,800, surpassing the previous record of 495,051 visitors in 2019.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently released a report revealing that the number of Vietnamese tourists to Japan in the first 11 months of this year reached 536,800. This figure has exceeded the peak of 495,051 visitors achieved in 2019.

Statistics on international visitors to Japan for December will be announced in January 2024. Therefore, it is estimated that the total number of Vietnamese visitors for the entire year of 2023 will further increase.

According to JNTO, this is a very positive sign for the exchange and interaction between the people of the two countries.

Conversely, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first 11 months of 2023, Vietnam has also welcomed nearly 530,000 Japanese visitors. This market is among the top 5 countries with the highest number of tourists to Vietnam.

Mr. Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, expects that with increasingly favorable travel policies, two-way exchanges between Vietnam and Japan will soon recover and surpass the pre-pandemic level of 1.5 million visitors.

According to Mr. Yoshida Kenji, Head of the JNTO Representative Office in Vietnam, the organization’s goal of receiving 500,000 Vietnamese visitors has been achieved one month ahead of schedule, thanks to the efforts of all office staff since the launch of the campaign in the fall of 2021.

“In 2024, we will continue to promote an increase in tourist arrivals from Vietnam to Japan, and we will collaborate with organizations and individuals in the tourism industry to implement three new tourism promotion strategies set by the Japanese government,” Mr. Yoshida Kenji stated.

@Znews