Vietnamese tourists prefer cashless payments

According to the 2023 Global Travel Insights (GTI) research by Visa, in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, security and payment acceptance are crucial factors shaping the payment preferences of Vietnamese travelers.

The GTI 2023 research emphasizes that travelers expect seamless transactions and optimal security measures, highlighting the importance of trust in financial transactions when exploring new horizons.

The digital revolution is changing the payment landscape, and Vietnamese travelers are embracing the convenience of credit/debit/prepaid cards. The majority of surveyed individuals (97%) in the GTI 2023 research express a preference for cashless payment options (92% for credit cards and 87% for debit cards) during their journeys, streamlining transactions and enhancing the overall travel experience.

64% mention using e-wallets and financial apps, indicating that ease of use, security, and widespread acceptance are attracting travelers to this payment method. The popularity of online payment apps, such as Viettel Money, signals a shift towards a technology-driven and highly connected payment ecosystem.

“A sustainable and promising future is unfolding for the Vietnamese tourism industry. In this context, the integration of cashless payment solutions plays a pivotal role, providing travelers with a convenient, secure, and efficient travel experience, contributing to the overall vitality of the industry,” notes the report.

