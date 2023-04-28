Vietnamese Teacher Sells Pigs to Provide Free Lunches for Students

On April 27, 2023, Ms. Ho Thi Thuy Van, Principal of Dak Ha Commune Primary School, announced that a teacher at the school is selling two hybrid wild boars to raise funds for free student lunches.

The school, which has 669 students, has 63 students from Ty Tu village in Dak Ha commune, who often miss school in the afternoon because they live far away. To prevent this, teachers have been cooking free lunches for the past three years, which has led to a significant decrease in absences. However, the funds to provide these lunches have run out.

To solve the problem, the teacher decided to sell two pigs weighing almost 60kg that he had raised with his own money for the past 10 months. The pigs have generated significant interest, and the school is currently reviewing bids before closing the sale.

Ms. Van commended the teacher’s selflessness and dedication to the students, saying that his actions are an inspiration to the entire school community. She also thanked the sponsors who have supported the teachers in their efforts to provide free lunches.

This act of kindness by the teacher has garnered widespread attention, highlighting the importance of ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The school hopes that this will inspire others to contribute to this worthy cause and make a positive impact on the lives of students.