Vietnamese Stock Market Experiences Fourth Consecutive Decline Amidst Low Supply Pressure

In a rather tumultuous trading session, the Vietnamese stock market continued to grapple with downward pressure driven by low supply, causing the VNIndex to drop by 15.6 points (-1.41%) and closing at its recent low of 1,087.9 points. This marked the fourth consecutive declining session for the market.

On the HOSE trading floor, there were 364 stocks declining, including 23 from the VN30 basket. Despite ongoing downward pressure in the market, there was some positive improvement in market breadth compared to previous sessions. Specifically, the VN30 index decreased by 1.84%, while VNMidcap and VNSmallcap fell by 1.55% and 1.97%, respectively.

Trading liquidity on the HOSE exchange also decreased by 35% compared to the previous session, amounting to 12.7 trillion VND.

Among the major capitalized stocks, the steepest declines were recorded for VPB (-4.7%), followed by VNM (-3.4%), MWG (-3.8%), and MSN (-2.8%). Stocks such as VCB (-1.6%), VHM (-1.9%), and GAS (-1.3%) were not immune to the downward trend. A few stocks managed to maintain a slight positive trend, including CTG, BID, NVL, and VJC.

However, there were some bright spots in today’s trading session, with notable gains coming from medium-range real estate stocks. Specifically, HDC (+1.6%) and DXG (+1.3%) shone amidst the overall market decline.

When categorized by sectors, most industry groups faced significant selling pressure, with the Securities sector being the hardest hit, followed by Retail, Construction, and Materials.

In terms of foreign trading, foreign investors continued their buying activities, with a net purchase of 270 billion VND. Notable interests were observed in stocks such as FPT (+80 billion VND), STB (+68 billion VND), and HPG (+51 billion VND). On the other hand, VCI (-68 billion VND), VNM (-51 billion VND), and VHM (-45 billion VND) led the market in terms of net selling activities.