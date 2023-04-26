Vietnamese Startup OplaCRM Attracts Investment from Top Game Publisher GOSU

OplaCRM has announced that it has received a seed funding investment from GOSU Online Joint Stock Company, one of the top 5 game publishers in Vietnam.

GOSU has more than 37 million users in its ecosystem and has launched over 26 game products. The investment will be used to develop OplaCRM’s business team and expand its products into the US market.

Founded in 2022 by Nam Nguyen and three friends who studied with him at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, OplaCRM is a software system that serves sales and business departments for businesses in various industries, including the chemical industry, iron and steel, construction equipment, import and export, information technology solution consulting, and marketing agency.

Before receiving the investment, OplaCRM was used by many businesses, including KTG Electric, a supplier of electrical and lighting equipment. KTG recorded a significant improvement in productivity and working efficiency of the team, with a 30% increase in project success rate and 20% increase in sales after using OplaCRM products for six months.

Nam Nguyen, founder of OplaCRM told Vietnam Insider that, the investment will be used to develop the business team and products to expand into the US market. He believes that the strategic investment from GOSU Corp not only makes financial sense but also helps leverage the strengths of user experience building through gamification, international selling, security, and GOSU Corp’s big data processing performance.

Le Thanh Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOSU Online Corporation, said, “This is a strategic investment that GOSU Corp has great expectations about the internal resources and ways of building and developing products of the OplaCRM team. GOSU Corp believes, accompanies, and commits to providing maximum support in terms of experience and resources to enhance the operational efficiency of OplaCRM in its journey to conquer foreign markets.”

Nam Nguyen has more than 12 years of experience in consulting and selling the world’s leading CRM solutions following the SaaS model. He used to be a Principal Solution Consultant at Oracle Vietnam and Lead Solution Engineer at Salesforce Singapore, consulting and implementing CRM for hundreds of large customers in the country and Southeast Asia.

OplaCRM’s mission is to help sales staff “Enjoy your work” by optimizing measurement indicators. The company aims to create a different generation of CRM that is more suitable for today’s generation of dynamic salespeople.

The investment from GOSU Online Joint Stock Company is expected to boost OplaCRM’s growth and expansion into foreign markets.