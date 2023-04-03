Vietnamese silk shines in the thousand-year-old heritage of Italy

This is a unique art fashion event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy, as well as a chance to promote and exhibit Vietnamese fashion to international friends.

120 exquisitely hand-embroidered fashion ensembles, approximately 100 modern and liberal ao dai sets. 30 Vietnamese and Italian models performed a colorful display on the 2,000-year-old ancient city walls of the world’s earliest commercial area, Mercati di Traiano – a remaining legacy of the ancient city of Rome.

The outfits for the show are produced from natural silk materials from Vietnam. Images of ao dai, conical hats, bamboo trees, silk, and other items may be found throughout the program.

The event showcased some of the distinctive qualities of Vietnamese fashion to foreign acquaintances, opening up a new avenue for fashion development collaboration in particular, and other sectors in general, between the two nations.

