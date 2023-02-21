Vietnamese sandwich ranks 6th in the list of ‘the 50 best street dishes in the world’

TasteAtlas, a platform that presents itself as a global atlas of authentic eateries, traditional cuisine, and local ingredients, recently unveiled a ranking of “the 50 best street dishes in the world,” with Vietnam’s banh mi securing the sixth spot on the list.

Banh mi is a beloved Vietnamese sandwich that typically features a baguette filled with cold cuts, pâté, and veggies. The sandwich’s ingredients and recipes vary depending on the region and locality.

According to TasteAtlas, the earliest versions of banh mi in Vietnam consisted of bread, meat, and seasonings, without the addition of any vegetables. However, these days, the sandwich can be found with a vast array of fillings, such as French butter, fresh mayonnaise, liver pâté, cucumbers, cilantro, pickles, oyster sauce, and garlic.

TasteAtlas describes that “The bread should be light, with a delicate crust and a tender, chewy, and soft interior with a slightly sweet flavor.”

Guotie, a pan-fried variety of Chinese jiaozi dumplings, topped TasteAtlas’ ranking, while Malaysia’s roti canai, a pan-fried flatbread made with flour, water, eggs, and fat, and Mexico’s tacos, a thin, flat griddle-baked tortilla topped with various fillings, took second and third place, respectively.

With a catalog of over 10,000 food and drink options from all around the world, TasteAtlas is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious websites for traditional cuisine guidance, with its recipes being appreciated by food critics and journalists.