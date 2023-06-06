Vietnamese Restaurants Achieve Michelin Star Honor for the First Time Ever

Today marks a significant milestone as Michelin awards stars to restaurants in Vietnam for the first time. The esteemed Michelin Guide, renowned worldwide for its culinary expertise, will bestow stars upon select restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guide, has unveiled the prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants during an evening announcement.

This momentous occasion signifies the inaugural presence of Vietnamese restaurants in the Michelin Guide and the first-ever awarding of Michelin stars in Vietnam. Since December 1, 2022, a team of experienced professionals, including cuisine experts, restaurant service connoisseurs, hotel specialists, and highly skilled chefs from 15 countries, have meticulously explored Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to identify the finest dining establishments.

The Michelin Guide holds a position of unparalleled eminence as the world’s most prestigious culinary guide, evaluating and rating restaurants using a highly regarded “star” system. Restaurants are awarded one star for “remarkable cuisine that is worth a stop,” two stars for “exceptional cuisine that merits a special journey,” and three stars, the pinnacle of distinction, for “extraordinary culinary experiences that warrant planning a trip.”

Alongside the announcement of Michelin-starred restaurants, Poullennec has also revealed the list of Michelin-selected restaurants, establishments that have received special accolades from the Michelin Guide, as well as affordable yet exceptional dining options known as Bib Gourmand.

The inclusion of Michelin-selected restaurants is expected to make a profound impact on Vietnam’s tourism industry. A prominent figure in the tourism sector commented, “The moment the Michelin Guide unveils the list of star-awarded restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is truly a historic occasion for Vietnamese cuisine.” Michelin’s recognition will effectively showcase Vietnam’s vibrant culinary landscape on the global stage and significantly contribute to the growth of the country’s tourism sector.

Michelin-starred restaurants undergo anonymous evaluations by independent inspectors who rigorously assess the quality of cuisine, culinary techniques, flavor harmony, the chef’s individuality reflected in the dishes, and consistency throughout the menu.

Presently, the Michelin Guide encompasses restaurants from over 40 countries and territories. Initially introduced by the renowned French tire company Michelin in 1900, this esteemed guidebook remains committed to its original mission of providing discerning international travelers and local diners with access to the world’s finest restaurants, celebrating culinary excellence, and fostering tourism.