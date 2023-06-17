Vietnamese prefer traveling to Thailand and Singapore during the summer

Booking.com has recently released a report on the most searched destinations by Vietnamese travelers for this summer vacation.

According to the report, Bangkok (Thailand) is the top favorite destination for Vietnamese tourists traveling internationally this summer, followed by Singapore and Paris (France).

Since the reopening of the tourism market, Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea) have also received significant attention from Vietnamese tourists and are among the top 5 most searched cities. The remaining cities in the top 10 include Sydney (Australia), London (United Kingdom), Rome (Italy), New York (USA), and Taipei (China).

Therefore, 6 out of the top 10 international destinations searched by Vietnamese tourists are located in the Asia-Pacific region and are destinations with short flight times and relatively easy visa policies for Vietnamese travelers.

Regarding domestic tourism, the report also shows that beautiful beaches remain the top choice for Vietnamese tourists this summer. Among them, Da Nang continues to hold the leading position and is the most searched domestic destination by Vietnamese tourists in the summer of 2023, followed by Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

In addition to beach tourism, Vietnamese tourists are also interested in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, and Hoi An.

In the list of the most popular types of accommodation, hotels and resorts remain the top choices, followed by alternative forms of accommodation such as apartments, homestays, and guesthouses.

According to Booking.com’s Travel Forecast 2023, about 74% of Vietnamese people believe that travel is always a valuable experience, and 78% believe that summer is the best time to travel.

Notably, Vietnamese tourists still express concerns about the global economic situation but have no intention of giving up their travel plans. However, they consider allocating their travel budgets more cautiously by taking advantage of discounts, travel tips, and choosing travel timing wisely. 74% of respondents prioritize using discount programs.

