Vietnamese passport drops 5 places in the 2024 rankings

Henley & Partners has recently released the ranking of the most powerful passports in 2024 – the Henley Passport Index. Notably, Vietnam is positioned at 87th out of 104, dropping 5 places compared to the previous ranking in July 2023. However, the number of countries and territories allowing Vietnamese citizens to enter without a visa or with visa-on-arrival remains at 55 points.

For the first time, this index features 6 countries sharing the top spot. Citizens of these 6 nations, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 194 destinations worldwide. This marks the highest number recorded since the inception of the Henley Passport Index 19 years ago.

The rest of the top 5 witnesses a notable rise of European countries. Finland and Sweden share the second position with South Korea, boasting 193 destinations, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands hold the third position with 192 destinations.

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom secure the fourth position, whereas Greece, Malta, and Switzerland claim the fifth position.

Australia and New Zealand have improved their rankings and currently stand at the sixth position alongside the Czech Republic and Poland. Meanwhile, the United States, Canada, and Hungary share the seventh position, enjoying visa-free access to 188 destinations.

The UAE has experienced the highest surge in the index over the past decade, rising from 77 destinations in 2014 to 183 destinations this year. This remarkable growth has propelled the UAE to the 11th position among the world’s most powerful passports.

Henley & Partners’ ranking gathers data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company releases the ranking twice a year at the beginning of the first and third quarters.

@Znews