Vietnamese man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from the US

A Vietnamese man who recently returned from the US has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country to 1,540, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the ministry’s report, the 20-year-old man returned from the US and transited in South Korea before landing at Danang International Airport on January 13.

He was sent to a local quarantine area upon arrival and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on January 17.

The patient is now being treated at the Danang Lung Hospital.

Earlier, four other people who boarded the same flight with him had also been infected with the virus.

With this new infection case, the number of imported Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 846.

As of 6 pm on January 19, a total of 1,402 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital. There have been 35 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 18,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

