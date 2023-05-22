Vietnamese man fatally shot his wife’s lover

The Criminal Police Department of Dak Lak Province announced on May 22 that a suspect named Hoang Ngoc Nhan (38 years old, residing in Ea Pok town, Cu M’gar district) was detained for investigation regarding the shooting death incident.

The victim in this case is Mr. Nguyen Hung (38 years old, residing in Quang Phu town, Cu M’gar district).

Earlier, on May 21 around 4 am, Mr. Hung’s lifeless body was discovered on the roadside in hamlet 8, Ea Kpam commune, Cu M’gar district. The authorities were immediately notified.

In response to the report, the Criminal Police Division and the Criminal Technical Division of the Police Department of Dak Lak Province, in coordination with the Cu M’gar District Police, promptly arrived at the scene and conducted an autopsy. The investigation revealed that the victim had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Around 10:15 on the same day, the murder suspect, Hoang Ngoc Nhan, voluntarily surrendered and handed over the firearm used in the crime along with 5 bullets.

During questioning at the police station, Nhan admitted that he had discovered his wife’s emotional affair with Hung in early 2022. Subsequently, Nhan’s wife moved out to rent a separate residence.

Growing increasingly frustrated by repeated confrontations with Hung, around October 2022, Nhan resorted to online platforms to purchase a firearm and 6 bullets for 3 million VND, with the intention of killing Hung.

On the evening of May 20, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Nhan learned that Hung had entered his wife’s motel room in hamlet 8, Ea Kpam commune. In response, Nhan returned home to retrieve his firearm and prepare a bullet.

Upon his return, Nhan noticed that Hung had stopped on the side of the road, prompting him to discharge a single shot, instantly ending the victim’s life by striking him in the head.