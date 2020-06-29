Vietnamese lychees make it onto shelves of Japanese supermarkets

An initial batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees shipped to Japan have been going on sale in AEON’s store system, including sales at the 250 AEON General Merchandise Stores and Supermarkets and AEON Style stores in Japan.

This comes after import restriction on Vietnamese fruits were lifted back at the AEON December, 2019, when the becoming the first retailer began to sell this fruit to Japanese consumers.

In addition to lychees, plenty of other special Vietnamese agricultural products can be found on shelves, such as mangoes, dragon fruit, and coffee, all of which has been exported and sold in AEON’s supermarkets based in Japan since 2015.

Most notably, the successful export and distribution of Vietnamese agricultural products throughout AEON’s retail system in Japan can be viewed as a result of efforts made by companies under the AEON Group in Vietnam.

AEON has so far fully co-operated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to organise activities to help Vietnamese suppliers improve the quality of their products, aiming to export to foreign markets, especially Japan.

In total, export revenue of Vietnamese products through the AEON system has enjoyed an upswing in recent years, with nearly US$250 million recorded in 2017 whilst making US$370 million last year. Furthermore, this figure is expected climb to US$450 million for this year.

Elsewhere, AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. has also launched a broad range of activities aimed at stimulating the consumption of agricultural products among the domestic market and hold trade promotion schemes through its General Merchandise Store & Supermarket system nationwide.

Additionally, AEON Vietnam has been striving to partner with the MoIT and the departments of Industry and Trade of various provinces and cities in order to organise a host of business matching activities, fairs, and exhibitions to boost domestically-made product consumption.

This article was originally published in VOV

